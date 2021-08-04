English
Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone trailer teases new game and Season 5

It seems like Sledgehammer is finally ready to unveil this year's Call of Duty...Oh! And more content is coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Many of you have been asking me if I think we won't get a new Call of Duty this year or if it'll be unveiled soon. I've told all of you that the game is definitely coming this fall and that it'll be shown off this month. Now we basically have proof.

Because Activision has released the cinematic trailer for season five of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, and it confirms that the final stage of Stitch's plan will start on August 12. As if it wasn't enough that the large majority of players think we'll get teases and the official unveiling of Sledgehammer's so-called Call of Duty: Vanguard in the upcoming season, we've also gotten this interesting image.

Call of Duty: Warzone

I suggest you take a closer look at the Japanese text in the background after studying the new operator called Kitsune, as sharp-eyed and smart fans have realised that parts of the text translates to "Vanguard is coming". Not exactly something someone puts in there by accident, so it's just a matter of days or a couple of weeks until this year's Call of Duty will be unveiled.

Let's focus a tiny bit on the present as well though, as the trailer also shows some of the new weapons coming with season five, and I highly doubt Kitsune copying Ocelot's mind-control move in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is just for funsies. Maybe it's a new killstreak or something? Expect to learn more in the coming days.

