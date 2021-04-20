Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone surpasses 100 million players

Infinity Ward's battle royale continues to beat Apex Legends' record and is actually close to surpassing it in terms of player base.

Last week, Respawn revealed that more than 100 million players had tried Apex Legends, which is very impressive considering it's just a bit more than two years old. Not as impressive as tonight's news, however.

It's now Infinity Ward's turn to celebrate an incredible milestone by announcing that Call of Duty: Warzone continues to break Apex Legends' record by surpassing 100 million players as well. To put that into perspective: Warzone is thirteen months younger than Apex Legends because the former launched March of last year.

Is Call of Duty: Warzone also a better game than Apex Legends?

