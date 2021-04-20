Call of Duty: Warzone surpasses 100 million players

You're watching Advertisements

Last week, Respawn revealed that more than 100 million players had tried Apex Legends, which is very impressive considering it's just a bit more than two years old. Not as impressive as tonight's news, however.

It's now Infinity Ward's turn to celebrate an incredible milestone by announcing that Call of Duty: Warzone continues to break Apex Legends' record by surpassing 100 million players as well. To put that into perspective: Warzone is thirteen months younger than Apex Legends because the former launched March of last year.

Is Call of Duty: Warzone also a better game than Apex Legends?