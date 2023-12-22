Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone removes snowballs for being too OP

A truly lethal snowball fight took place in the Warzone Gulag.

HQ

Raven Software has had to disable snowballs in Call of Duty: Warzone, following a controversial clip posted online which showed a player being killed by the frosty projectiles.

If you're familiar with Warzone, you'll have likely made a few trips to the Gulag, where players can earn a second chance in the battle royale by eliminating another player. Spectators can usually throw stones at the combatants, but to keep the festive theme alive, Raven Software introduced snowballs.

Then a clip went viral of famous streamer Dr Disrespect being absolutely battered by the snowballs, showing them as being quite lethal. This wasn't intended to be their role in the game, and they have since been disabled. Still, even if it's unfortunate for Dr Disrespect, it is quite funny to just see him get pelted with snowballs.

Call of Duty: Warzone

