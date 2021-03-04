Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone receives high resolution texture pack for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The patch weighs in at roughly 8.4GB.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Infinity Ward has decided to spoil trigger happy gamers who managed to get a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a massive texture boost for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The PlayStation 5 patch is 8.4GB with the Xbox counter-part expected to be similar in size.

The patch is also released for PlayStation 4 Pro (no word on Xbox One X yet), and according to the description, we can look forward to "the most detailed textures for weapons and Operators." Be prepared for an even better looking game next time you feel like visiting Verdansk for some battle royale action.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Thanks, VGC

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy