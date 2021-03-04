Call of Duty: Warzone receives high resolution texture pack for PS5 and Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Infinity Ward has decided to spoil trigger happy gamers who managed to get a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a massive texture boost for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The PlayStation 5 patch is 8.4GB with the Xbox counter-part expected to be similar in size.

The patch is also released for PlayStation 4 Pro (no word on Xbox One X yet), and according to the description, we can look forward to "the most detailed textures for weapons and Operators." Be prepared for an even better looking game next time you feel like visiting Verdansk for some battle royale action.

