Call of Duty: Warzone players can earn some free loot during tomorrow's Vanguard reveal event

Activision is looking to handsomely reward Call of Duty: Warzone players who attend its Vanguard reveal event in-game tomorrow. On Twitter, the company teased that it will be offering a "care package" for all players that stop by for the event, which is set to commence at 6:30pm BST/ 7:30pm CEST. The post also mentioned that this will contain new weapon and knife blueprints, a bike skin, a timepiece, and more.

A post on the Call of Duty blog also shed light on a few more interesting details. According to the post, the event will feature a weapon "bigger than anything we've seen before." It also notes that will likely be "a coordinated fight with all squads working together to get the job done."

Are you planning to attend the reveal and scoop up these goodies?

Thanks, VG24/7.