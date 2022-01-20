Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season 2 has been delayed

HQ

Activision has announced that it is delaying the release of the second season of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Set to now arrive 12 days later on February 14 instead of February 2, the delay has been issued so that the developers can "continue balancing and optimizing your gameplay experience, which remains our priority."

Revealed in a blog post, Activision also stated, "To date, we've deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. For this reason, we have decided to reschedule the start of Season Two across Warzone Pacific and Vanguard to February 14." In terms of how the time will be used, a little more on this matter was clarified as well.

"We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players across Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare."

This all comes as part of an update where Activision affirms that it will be "adjusting the core gameplay loop, mechanics, and balance " across the entire Call of Duty experience. The publisher also noted the frustrations of fans in regard to older Call of Duty games, which has taken a dip in quality as new iterations of the series debut. Speaking about this, Activision said it would be "continuously improving your game experience", with "more frequent and detailed communication updates" set to be announced and released going forth.