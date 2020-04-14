Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone now houses 70,000 less cheaters

Infinity Ward has banned over 70,000 players for cheating since the game's release last month.

Cheaters are the worst - we can all agree on that, including Call of Duty: Warzone developer Infinity Ward. In a recent Twitter post by the developer, it revealed that over 70,000 players have been banned so far in order to protect the Warzone from pesky cheaters. The ban hammer sure has been swinging plenty since the game has been out for just over four weeks, so surely it's a good sign that Infinity Ward has been kicking cheaters out of the game this early on and in such a capacity. The tweet states;

"We've now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We're continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We'll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters."

Call of Duty: Warzone

Related texts



Loading next content