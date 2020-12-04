Call of Duty: Warzone now has over 85 million players

You're watching Advertisements

There has been some talks about Call of Duty not being quite as popular as it once was. Well, cold hard numbers do tell a quite different story, as Business Wire now reports that Activision has "net bookings up over 80% and units sold through up over 40% year over year".

Then we have Call of Duty: Warzone, which is a beast. It has now reached over 85 million people and isn't even a full nine months old yet. All this means that on "console and PC, the franchise has delivered the highest number of players in recorded history this year", and it doesn't stop there. Last month was the biggest November ever when it came to a number of monthly players and also hours invested in the game.

To sum it up, Call of Duty is bigger than ever before. And as long the quality is as good as in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - we really aren't that surprised.