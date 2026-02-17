Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's servers are being shut down in two months

HQ

Last May, Activision removed Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile from stores around the world after also stopping creating new content for the game beforehand. Typically, when we see this become the case for live titles, it's usually soon followed by a complete shutdown by the game in question, and that's precisely what we're talking about today.

Activision has confirmed that in as soon as two months, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's servers will be taken offline for good. On April 17, 2026, the game will no longer be playable for any fans, even those who still routinely check in despite the fact that no new fans have been able to download or access the game for around nine months.

As for why this is happening, a statement adds: "Prior to the game's removal from stores in May of 2025, we announced several service changes to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, including an end to delivering new seasonal content and gameplay updates, and the discontinuation of social features and in-app purchases using real currency.

"Since then, we have made the final decision to take Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile offline. While we're proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately did not meet our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences."

For those looking for an alternative to Warzone Mobile, Activision simply suggests you switch over and play Call of Duty Mobile instead.