Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature cross-progression with Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II

We've known for a while that Activision has been working on a mobile iteration of the massively popular Call of Duty: Warzone, but as part of the Call of Duty Next event, the massive games company has revealed a bunch of details about that very title.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be a free-to-play experience coming to Android and iOS devices in 2023, and will be offering gameplay that supports 120 players at a time. It will be very similar to the PC and console Call of Duty offering, in that it will feature operators, the same weapons, and similar social features, and in fact will be so closely tied to those products that it will share cross-progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

To keep it unique however, the game will have a variety of mobile-specific events and playlists and customisation options, and will not be playing on the Al Mazrah map that Warzone 2.0 will be using - rather it will be bringing back Verdansk again, complete with all the areas that made the map so beloved.

While there has not actually been a release date announced for Warzone Mobile, we are told that pre-registrations for the game are open and that there are a bunch of community milestones being offered by Activision.

For five million pre-registrations for the game, the Dark Familiar emblem will be unlocked as will the Foe's Flame Vinyl. For ten million the Prince of Hell X12 Blueprint will be earned. At 15 million, the Archfiend M4 Blueprint will be ticked off. And at 25 million, a Redacted reward is present - this seems to be an Operator. Be sure to sign-up to help hit these milestones.