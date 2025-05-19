Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is being sunset following failing to meet expectations

HQ

There were many fears that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was on its last legs earlier this year, with some even claiming that the return of Verdansk was a bit of a last chance saloon for the battle royale. It seems fears in regards to that were over-exaggerated as the game seems to have found enough of an audience to continue operating at full steam. What hasn't seen the same level of success as of late is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which Activision has now decided to pull the plug on and to begin the sunsetting process.

In a lengthy social media post and an accompanying FAQ page, Activision notes that Warzone Mobile has failed to meet "expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences." With this being the case, the massive publisher has decided to stop delivering new seasonal content and fresh gameplay updates, also preventing fans from being able to spend money on microtransactions in-game, and now removing the ability to download the game from mobile storefronts too.

Activision does explain that anyone who has the game downloaded prior to this announcement will be able to continue playing for the time being and to utilise the cross-progression systems and spend unused Call of Duty Points too. However, with the full sunsetting being in operation, it's best to assume that a full shutdown is on the horizon in the near future, even if no date is mentioned as of yet.

Activision sounds off with: "We know that this news may be disappointing, and we truly appreciate the support, passion, feedback, and dedication from our community."