Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been delayed until 2024

It was previously planned to arrive in Q3 2023.

Fans will now have to wait a little bit longer to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. During the Call of Duty Next event which took place earlier this week, it was confirmed that the game's release date had been delayed from Q3 2023 to Q2 2024.

Regarding the delay, co-studio head Chris Plummer said "We have a few more things we want to polish up before we release around the world in spring of 2024."

According to the game's official website, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will offer fans a "world class battle royale in your pocket." The game will reportedly include shared progression between Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and will feature matches with up to 120 players.

In other Call of Duty news, it was revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III would receive at least 12 maps after launch. You can read more here.

Thanks, Eurogamer.

