Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile finally has a release date

Activision has some exciting news today regarding Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which has finally received a firm release date. It arrives on March 21, and it seems like a whole lot of gamers are looking forward to this moment as over 50 million have pre-registered already across Android and iOS.

But the fun doesn't stop there as Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will also get shared progression with Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. This makes it possible to level up your equipment in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, and bring them as well as your XP to the other titles.

At release, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will offer several multiplayer maps, where Activision specifies Shipment and Shoot House as two of the included ones. And more importantly, there will also be two large-scale maps, namely Verdansk and Rebirth Island, both being something of fan-favourites for the Call of Duty community.