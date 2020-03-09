Cookies

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone leak hints at impending release

A huge gameplay leak and a smattering of adverts points to the coming launch of the battle royale shooter.

Details about the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Warzone have just been leaked thanks to a YouTuber who went early with gameplay captured during a recent hands-on event (although the gameplay has since been removed so you can't see it for yourselves). Added to the Classified tab in the Modern Warfare menu, however, is a timer, counting down to tomorrow, March 10, at 3pm (GMT) which seems to hint at the launch time.

People have also been seeing adverts pop up around the Internet; another piece of evidence that points to an impending launch for the much-rumoured battle royale mode coming to the Call of Duty universe.

Lots of information was shared in one thread over on Reddit, with the highlights including cross-play, support for Solos, Duos, and Trios, a couple of modes (the standard Warzone game type and a respawn-friendly Plunder mode), and up to 150 players per match (with the option to extend that up in the future).

Apparently Warzone is a standalone free-to-play game created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software, with a map built around locations from the Call of Duty series (there's a list on the Reddit post linked above, although the mention of the Gulag stood out for us).

