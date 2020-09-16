Call of Duty: Warzone is heading to mobile devices

You're watching Advertisements

Call of Duty's take on the battle royale genre, Call of Duty: Warzone, was released in March 2020, and since then it has been a huge success. So maybe it was just a matter of time: according to Activision's job listing, there was an open position for an executive producer for a new mobile game in a series, that is referred to as "WZM". This is assumed to be a codename for "Warzone Mobile". Since then, it seems that the position has been filled.

"Sorry... The job you are trying to apply for has been filled."

Luckily, the internet doesn't forget, and Charlie Intel captured the job listing. When reading the description, it is clear that Activision is making a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone.

"As Executive Producer, Features you will own product framing and player experience of a new AAA mobile FPS in the Call of Duty franchise."

"Improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a best-in-class mobile experience that players will love."

"harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation."