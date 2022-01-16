Cookies

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting an Attack on Titan crossover

Coming shortly after the mid-season update, the crossover will be framed around Captain Levi.

HQ

The second part of the final season of the acclaimed and massively popular anime, Attack on Titan started recently. Set to wrap up a story that has been in the making for years, the show is seeing the return of a range of beloved characters, including the slick and deadly Captain Levi Ackerman. But the final season isn't the only place where we'll get to see Captain Levi again, as a new crossover is also bringing the Survey Corps icon to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Coming shortly after the mid-season update, the Attack on Titan crossover will land on January 20, and will include ten unique items all framed around the anime. While there has not yet been a mention of how much the crossover bundle will cost, we have been told the contents of the crossover, and they are:


  • Survey Corps Operator skin for Sgt. Daniel of the Hellhounds

  • Historia SMG blueprint

  • Ymir Curse assault rifle blueprint

  • Titan Piercer melee weapon blueprint

  • Secret Keeper weapon charm

  • One Hot Potato weapon sticker

  • Wings of Freedom emblem

  • Steel Cut finishing move

  • Ultrahard Steel MVP highlight

  • Vertical Hammer highlight intro

You can check out the crossover in the images below, and can also read more about what the mid-season update has brought (a new Operator, a new SMG, and an update to Zombies) in the blog post here.

Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone

