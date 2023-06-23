Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is being shut down in September

Warzone is dead. Long live Warzone 2.0.

It probably doesn't surprise many people to hear this, especially considering how the game has been treated ever since Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 debuted, but Call of Duty: Warzone is soon to be shut down completely.

As noted in a new blog post, Activision has said that the decision comes so that the development teams can "focus on future Call of Duty content including the current Warzone free-to-play experience."

With the game set to be shutdown on September 21, 2023, Activision has graciously confirmed that any content purchased in the game will still be accessible in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Vanguard, but still not transferable to the sequel (yet similar) battle royale experience.

While this shutdown does mean that any gameplay, player progression, inventories, and online services will not be available in Warzone, Activision did remind that this will not affect Warzone 2.0 gameplay, progression, or systems.

