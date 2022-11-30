Call of Duty: Warzone is back online, but as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera

HQ

The original Call of Duty: Warzone servers are back up, returning under the banner of Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera.

As you might have guessed, the game has been significantly stripped back. Caldera is now the only map available, and solos and quads are the only matches available. Additionally, the in-game store and battle pass are gone, but previously unlocked cosmetics are still usable.

Many fan favourite maps such as Rebirth Island, Verdansk, and Fortune's Keep have been removed, leaving a sour taste in many fans' mouths who have been calling for their return. Additionally, with Caldera being yet another install, the storage demands of Call of Duty titles are piling up and the lacklustre experience may not be a justifiable install for many.

Following the issues with cheaters, large installs and gameplay surrounding the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2, this isn't the return many fans have been hoping for. The move makes it clear where Raven Software and Activision's priorities lie, so fans can hope for improvements and returning features as this game is pushed into the spotlight.