Call of Duty: Warzone has surpassed 60 million players

Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Warzone has, unsurprisingly, been doing really well player-wise.

Last month, we informed you that Call of Duty: Warzone had reached 50 million players. Well now, not even a month later, that number has increased significantly, to 60 million players. That's a lot of people having tried the game (you can read our review just here by the way).

However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is not overshadowed by this, managing to have the best start of all Call of Duty games in terms of sales, and even generating revenues two times those of Black Ops 4.

Are you among the 60 million Warzone players?

