Call of Duty: Warzone has officially been revealed

After a long while of indications and believable rumours regarding a Call of Duty battle royale mode, Activision and Infinity Ward have now confirmed a game dedicated to the battle royale concept - Call of Duty: Warzone. The best part about the announcement? The game wasn't just announced, it'll be available to play tomorrow.

Call of Duty: Warzone is, just as the rumours have claimed, a free-to-play title and is available both within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and separately, as its own game. For those who own a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the download size is a modest 15-22GB and for new players, 80-100GB of storage is required. Up to 150 players will be able to battle it out on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and all formats are joined as one big happy cross-play family. In addition, Infinity Ward seems to have taken some inspiration from Apex Legends and its Jumpmaster feature, letting one person take the lead when it's time to drop.

The map seems like a mix between classic Modern Warfare maps, featuring some familiar locations.

Players will start off carrying a handgun and weapons spawn with no modifications attached. You can complete challenges to gain currency that you can then spend to revive partners, buy Killstreaks and a variety of other things. The game isn't over when you drop dead following a bullet to the cranium, which is what sets Warzone apart from its competition. Up to a certain point, killed players will get to fight 1v1 for the opportunity to gain a second chance. Players who wait and spectate can also throw stones at those who are fighting at the time to influence the match.

If that's not enough, there's another mode available titled 'Plunder', where you automatically respawn. Here, making money is the main focus.

The Warzone mode is set to release at 3pm tomorrow, March 10, while the stand-alone version releases at 7pm. Check out the new trailer below.