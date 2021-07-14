Call of Duty: Warzone has a new creative director

Raven Software has welcomed a new member to the Call of Duty: Warzone team. Ted Timmins will be joining the American developer as the title's new creative director, following a few years working at Ubisoft as Far Cry 6's game director.

Timmins, who has had quite the career in the games industry so far, including working on Sea of Thieves and even on Fable back when Lionhead Studios existed, spoke about the new job on Twitter.

"I'm so excited to announce that today I joined the team at Raven as a Creative Director on Call of Duty: Warzone!", said Timmins.

"I'm delighted to join the team, on a game I absolutely love. It's a huge honour, privilege and opportunity and I'm excited to get started and meet the team (soon)".

This decision by Raven and Activision to bring in a new creative director also reaffirms the developer/publisher's intent to continue supporting Warzone for the future, as usually Call of Duty games wind down after more than a year on the market.

Thanks, GamesRadar.