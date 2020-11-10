Call of Duty: Warzone gets private matches

You're watching Advertisements

A new patch has brought a beta system for private matches to Call of Duty: Warzone. The update of which has also added some further texture options is also set to lower the file size of the monstrous game slightly, reducing it by 25GB (which is still bigger than a lot of games), to make it a little more manageable to store.

Detailed on the Infinity Ward Blog, there are also a whole range of new bug fixes now in the game, however the private matches for Warzone are definitely the bright spot for the update. Players can look to participate in a Battle Royale mode or a Plunder game mode - both with squad variations, or a Mini Battle Royale, without squad variations.

You cannot just dive right into one of these private Warzone game modes however, as each has a required number of players to be launched, sitting at 50-players for BR, 30-players for Plunder, and 24-players for Mini BR.

We will likely see this system primarily used in esports and in competitive scenarios, because as they stand right now, most players will find them a little inaccessible.