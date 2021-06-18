LIVE
logo hd live | Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone finally gets a 120fps option on PS5

Xbox Series X players first received the option seven months ago.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Yesterday, Season Four of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched, bringing a whole range of new content to Verdansk, multiplayer, and Zombies. But amid all of these new goodies, Treyarch and Raven Software slipped in one other feature that has been available on Xbox Series X for seven months, but hasn't been an option on PS5: 120fps mode.

That's right, PlayStation 5 players can look forward to dropping into Verdansk on Call of Duty: Warzone in glorious 120fps now. The only catch is to experience the mode, PS5 players will need a HDMI 2.1 cable, otherwise the option will not work.

You can take a look at the latest patch notes for Season Four of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War here, or can check out the roadmap for the season over here.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy