Call of Duty: Warzone finally gets a 120fps option on PS5

Yesterday, Season Four of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched, bringing a whole range of new content to Verdansk, multiplayer, and Zombies. But amid all of these new goodies, Treyarch and Raven Software slipped in one other feature that has been available on Xbox Series X for seven months, but hasn't been an option on PS5: 120fps mode.

That's right, PlayStation 5 players can look forward to dropping into Verdansk on Call of Duty: Warzone in glorious 120fps now. The only catch is to experience the mode, PS5 players will need a HDMI 2.1 cable, otherwise the option will not work.

You can take a look at the latest patch notes for Season Four of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War here, or can check out the roadmap for the season over here.