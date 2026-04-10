Call of Duty: Warzone competition will peak with the Esports World Cup's Resurgence Series

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While many games use the Esports World Cup as a place to host a major tournament but otherwise save their premier event for elsewhere, some titles do utilise the Saudi Arabian festival as the place to hold the biggest moment on their competitive calendar. One such example of this will be for competitive Call of Duty: Warzone, which is finally getting a more substantial international event starting from this summer.

Known as the Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series, this is regarded as the "crown jewel" of the competitive calendar, as it brings the best teams from around the world together for a tournament where $1 million is on the line.

Unlike past events, all roads will lead to this tournament, with qualification secured by competing in regional events around the world. As for how the 32 slots are distributed, we're told the following:



The top 5 teams that have not already qualified for EWC from COD:WRS Atlanta at DreamHack



The top 6 teams from the COD:WRS Championship Qualifiers: NA



The top 6 teams from the COD:WRS Championship Qualifiers: EU



The top 3 teams from the COD:WRS Championship Qualifiers: LATAM North



The top 2 teams from the COD:WRS Championship Qualifiers: LATAM South



The top 3 teams from the COD:WRS Championship Qualifiers: MENA



The top 2 teams from the COD:WRS Championship Qualifiers: APAC



This will seemingly be the format going forward too, suggesting that Call of Duty: Warzone esports are about to take a much-needed official and more structured step forward.