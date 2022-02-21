Cookies

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters get bouncing bullets

Activision Blizzard continues its crusade against cheaters.

HQ

Fighting cheaters, mainly for PC, sucks the fun out of gaming. At least most of the time, as Activision Blizzard has now confirmed they have added a pretty cool feature to Call of Duty: Warzone, which makes cheaters bullets worthless, they just bounce off you:

"When the server detects a cheater is tampering with the game in real-time, it disables the cheater's ability to inflict critical damage on other players. This mitigation leaves the cheater vulnerable to real players and allows #TeamRICOCHET to collect information about a cheater's system. We track these encounters to ensure there is no possibility for the game to apply a Damage Shield randomly or by accident, no matter the skill level. To be clear, we will never interfere in gunfights between law-abiding community members. Damage Shield is now out of testing and deployed across the globe."

Activision Blizzard has stepped up their anti-cheating measurements for PC recently with something they call Ricochet Anti-Cheat, which they claim has led to a "significant drop of in-game cheat reporting". They will also enforce harsher bans and simply don't do it on a game by game basis anymore, but rather remove them from all past, present and future Call of Duty titles:

"Going forward, extreme, or repeated violations of the security policy - such as in-game cheating - may result in a permanent suspension of all accounts. Additionally, any attempt to hide, disguise, or obfuscate your identity or the identity of your hardware devices may also result in a permanent suspension."

If you want to see the bouncing bullets in action, here's a video demonstrating how this works as a cheater gets smoked.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Thanks The Verge

