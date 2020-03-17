Call of Duty: Warzone can now be played solo

One of the complaints we shared in the Call of Duty: Warzone review we posted last week was that the game didn't have a solo or duo option at launch. Turns out, we didn't have to wait long for Infinity Ward to bring one of the options mentioned to the game.

You can now download a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, and the two most noteworthy changes made in the update is the inclusion of a solo mode in battle royale and that kills will be credited to the player who downed the enemy player. The Playlist has also been updated and several minor bugs have been fixed, but we're fairly sure the first two are much further up the hype-list for most of you.

What's next on your wishlist?