Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone can now be played solo

Are your teammates dragging you down? Are your friends making you feel like the third wheel? We have goods news.

One of the complaints we shared in the Call of Duty: Warzone review we posted last week was that the game didn't have a solo or duo option at launch. Turns out, we didn't have to wait long for Infinity Ward to bring one of the options mentioned to the game.

You can now download a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, and the two most noteworthy changes made in the update is the inclusion of a solo mode in battle royale and that kills will be credited to the player who downed the enemy player. The Playlist has also been updated and several minor bugs have been fixed, but we're fairly sure the first two are much further up the hype-list for most of you.

What's next on your wishlist?

Call of Duty: Warzone

Related texts



Loading next content