Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone adds two new killstreaks

Both are incredibly powerful, but require a little effort to obtain.

A couple of new and incredibly powerful killstreaks have been added to Call of Duty: Warzone seemingly out of nowhere. Without so much of a murmur from Activision, players can now get their hands on the Bombardment and Foresight killstreaks in-game, by either completing a few objectives or by spending tons of cash at a Containment Monitor Station.

Bombardment is sort of like a jacked-up cluster strike that can be used to obliterate anything in a small vicinity. Getting this killstreak will involve grabbing a yellow access card from killing all of the zombies in the outbreak area of Verdansk, which can then be used to open a nearby yellow access crate. This crate will dish out a Protocol Access card that can be used at a Containment Monitor Station to acquire the killstreak.

Foresight on the other hand can be bought straight from a Containment Monitor Station for $20,000 (yes, it's quite a lot), but it will tell the user exactly where the zones will fall for the entirety of the rest of the game.

No word has been mentioned from Activision on these killstreaks just yet, meaning this might not be the last time something is introduced into the live game out of nowhere.

In other Call of Duty news, a few new maps were recently stealth dropped in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare months after the game's last content update.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Thanks, GamesRadar.

