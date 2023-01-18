Call of Duty: Warzone 2's new map delayed two weeks

HQ

Yesterday, Alex wrote about the rumours claiming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second season was getting delayed. This wasn't just believable because of the sources, but also because Activision and its CoD studios did the exact same thing almost to the day last year. Well, we all know the company loves to follow tradition with this gigantic series, so just act surprised.

Infinity Ward, Raven, Beenox and crew confirm that season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been delayed from February 1 to February 15. This means we'll have to wait two weeks longer for the latter's new map, ranked play in MWII, new multiplayer maps and a bunch of other stuff.