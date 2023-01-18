Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's new map delayed two weeks

Both it and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II suffer the same fate as Call of Duty: Vanguard and the original battle royale game did exactly one year ago.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, Alex wrote about the rumours claiming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second season was getting delayed. This wasn't just believable because of the sources, but also because Activision and its CoD studios did the exact same thing almost to the day last year. Well, we all know the company loves to follow tradition with this gigantic series, so just act surprised.

Infinity Ward, Raven, Beenox and crew confirm that season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been delayed from February 1 to February 15. This means we'll have to wait two weeks longer for the latter's new map, ranked play in MWII, new multiplayer maps and a bunch of other stuff.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0Score

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Warzone formula has been shaken up with a new instalment that feels more like a glorified update rather than something truly fresh and unique.



Loading next content