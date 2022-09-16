Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 to launch in November

HQ

As part of the Call of Duty Next event, Activision has officially revealed Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and announced how this new version will iterate and expand on the hugely popular battle royale title.

Set to arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on November 16, the biggest change with Warzone 2.0 will come in a brand-new map called Al Mazrah. This desert location is said to serve up "distinct and diverse geography never experienced before in Call of Duty: Warzone," and has been "built literally from the ground up". We're also told to expect a huge city area, coastal towns, depots, rocky peaks, underground zones, rivers, deserts, and industrial sections, all as part of this map - oh and you can explore via land, air, and water (be it swimming or with RHIB or armoured patrol boats). On the topic of vehicles, you will now need to refuel and even inflate tires on ground vehicles if they take too much damage.

Otherwise, it's noted that Warzone 2.0 will be an extension of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II universe, and that any improvements Infinity Ward has made to the multiplayer in that title will be found here as well.



The shop systems are also being changed and now feature limited equipment, actually purchasable weapons (on top of loadouts existing), and all of this plus the usual squad mate buy backs, armour, killstreaks, gas masks, and so on.

Circles are also changing a fair bit, and will come in the form of multiple circles that shrink and come together over the course of the map. The Gulag is also in the firing line, and will now be a 2v2 battle, or you can escape by finding and killing the Jailer AI opponent and using the key on its body to get back into Al Mazrah.

On the topic of AI opponents, Al Mazrah will have strongholds defended by AI enemies, meaning you can face them for a chance at new loot, or avoid them to prevent facing overwhelming odds.

Last of all, aside from Warzone 2.0 supporting Ricochet Anti-Cheat on day one, the game will also support a new special extraction mode called DMZ at launch. It's not quite clear what this will be exactly yet, but Activision does say, "the main premise is about choosing your own experience within the warzone, working socially if you wish, and collecting gear to keep in your Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 inventory and utilize from match to match," before adding, "We'll have much more to share about the host of new challenges, bounties, gameplay features and more when DMZ drops alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0."