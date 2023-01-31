Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reveals new map name

HQ

In a new tweet from Call of Duty's official Twitter account, it has been revealed that the new name of the smaller map coming to the game is Ashika Island.

The post on Twitter also revealed we'll be getting more information on the island later today, as part of Activision drumming up hype for the second season of Warzone 2.0.

The smaller map is meant to be similar in size to the original map from the first Call of Duty: Warzone, and will allow for faster game modes.

Alongside these map changes, season 2 will also bring about the return of the 1v1 Gulag and make some alterations to features based on player feedback.

Activision has delayed season two of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in order to better polish the updates, so hopefully we can see what they've been working on later.