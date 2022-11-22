Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 already has over 25 million players

HQ

While it has a long, long way to go to catch up with what Call of Duty: Warzone achieved at its peak, it seems like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has had a rather impressive launch in itself. As noted on Twitter, we're told that despite the battle royale sequel only debuting less than a week ago, over 25 million players have already logged in and played some matches in Al Mazrah.

Needless to say 25 million players in five days is a hugely impressive stat, but the real question will be how many players the game peaks at.

Still, while you can jump into Warzone 2.0 as of today, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, you can also look to read our thoughts on the battle royale follow-up right here.