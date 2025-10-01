Call of Duty: Warzone 2 soon to be expanded with new Resurgence map

HQ

With Call of Duty soon to leave behind the Black Ops 6 era in favour of evolving into the Black Ops 7 period, Warzone 2 fans might be curious as to how this change will affect them. As part of the recent Call of Duty Next event, we have just been introduced to the new Resurgence map called Haven's Hollow.

Set to arrive in Warzone with the first season for Black Ops 7 - which will likely be a few weeks after launch, so perhaps early December is a good time to circle on your calendar - Haven's Hollow will offer a small and close-quarters map to run and gun on.

The description for the map explains: "Deploy to Haven's Hollow, a small town on the river with an antique main street and industry in lumber and coal supported by its proximity to the mountains. In this new Resurgence map, players will battle through the rural setting from the riverfront to the foothills."

As for what else this map will offer, there will be a slate of compelling points-of-interest, including the charming Main Street, a paddle steamer known as Haven's Gamble, a state-of-the-art research lab known as Haven's Lab, a lovely Pond to lounge around, a Mansion to explore, a Lumbermill to hunt for loot in, and more.

You can see the layout for Haven's Hollow below, and as for how Verdansk will be changing, we're told that two more POIs are being added; Signal Station and Factory.