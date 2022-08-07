Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reveal set for September

HQ

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's open beta won't start until September 16, CoD fans can look forward some exciting stuff before then.

That's because Activision has announced it'll have a showcase called Call of Duty Next at a yet to be specified time on September 15. This stream will include a ton of details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer, as well as the full unveiling of what we're calling Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for now. We're also told to expect a few surprises, so it sounds like we might have an interesting night in store for us.