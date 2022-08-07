Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reveal set for September

As well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer, Call of Duty: Warzone for mobile and a couple of surprises.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's open beta won't start until September 16, CoD fans can look forward some exciting stuff before then.

That's because Activision has announced it'll have a showcase called Call of Duty Next at a yet to be specified time on September 15. This stream will include a ton of details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer, as well as the full unveiling of what we're calling Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for now. We're also told to expect a few surprises, so it sounds like we might have an interesting night in store for us.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

