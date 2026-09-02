Call of Duty, Virtua Fighter and more joins Game Pass in September

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We have, as you know, already left summer behind us, and Microsoft stands ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to during the first month of fall. This time around, there are slightly fewer titles than usual, but the selection is very diverse, so there's a good chance you'll find something you like. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):



Shelldiver (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Out Now



SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - September 3*



Dice a Million (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - September 4**



Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 8



The Royal Writ (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - September 10



Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - September 10



RuneScape: Dragonwilds (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - September 15



As usual, there's also extra content, such as perks, available to download for free, and September is no exception with a reward pack for Aniimo - which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, as is often the case, there are also a few titles that are being removed. These will be taken down on September 15, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep any of them: