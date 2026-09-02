Call of Duty, Virtua Fighter and more joins Game Pass in September
This time, there are more titles leaving the subscription service than being added, but we're still getting some nice ones.
We have, as you know, already left summer behind us, and Microsoft stands ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to during the first month of fall. This time around, there are slightly fewer titles than usual, but the selection is very diverse, so there's a good chance you'll find something you like. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):
As usual, there's also extra content, such as perks, available to download for free, and September is no exception with a reward pack for Aniimo - which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.
Unfortunately, as is often the case, there are also a few titles that are being removed. These will be taken down on September 15, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep any of them: