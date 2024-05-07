Call of Duty veteran now selling his house for $27 million

HQ

Producing Call of Duty is, of course, an extremely lucrative job, as Activision veteran Dave Anthony can confirm, as he plans to move from Bel Air in LA and sell his mega-house for $27 million. Anthony is said to have bought the house for $3.5 million in 2010, and thanks to several remodels and upgrades, he is now selling it for around nine-times to original price.

Anthony produced five best-selling Call of Duty games during his Activision career and also wrote the script and came up with the idea for Black Ops. According to unconfirmed reports, due to the success of Black Ops, Anthony's bonus deal is said to have made him a multi-multi-multi-millionaire overnight.

If you've got a spare $27 million and want to live in Anthony's mansion, you can make a bid here:

"The home spans about 9,000 square feet and sits on about .7 acres in the luxurious neighborhood of Bel Air. It's a three-story, seven-bedroom home made of white brick and limestone, featuring hardwood floors with wood shipped over from German's Black Forest. The home also boasts a soundproof office that has a room hidden behind a bookcase."