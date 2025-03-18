Call of Duty veteran Jason Blundell's new PlayStation studio is known as Dark Outlaw Games

HQ

PlayStation might have shut down a few studios as of late, including London Studio, but it has also opened a new one as well. Following the collapse of the recently founded Deviation Games, one of its founders, the ex-Call of Duty veteran Jason Blundell, has been tasked with starting up another studio for Sony, a company whose name was recently affirmed.

Speaking in an interview with Jeff Gerstmann, Blundell revealed that this studio is called Dark Outlaw Games, and while we don't yet know what the team is working on, Blundell has shared a few titbits of information that suggest it is still quite early in the development and production phases.

Blundell notes: "The studio is called Dark Outlaw. And so Dark Outlaw Games has been working away in the shadows for a while, and when we've got something to talk about, we'll step out into the light.

"But you know the story for me is about the game, not about the studio. So the reason why we're not doing a fanfare or shout about it from the rooftops is like, let's get something, right?"

Blundell signs off on the matter with: "Not really going to comment about what we're doing exactly, but again it's like what we're talking about, getting the team to gel, getting the ideas clicking... I'm a programmer at heart, so you know, let's test those assumptions, and you know, is it working?"

Considering Blundell's past experience working on Call of Duty and specifically its Zombies mode before exiting Activision's ranks, what do you think his new studio is currently in the process of making?