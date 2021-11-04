English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard's PC specs have been revealed

Is your rig up to the task?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Whether Call of Duty: Vanguard will be good or not will be answered as early as this week, but one thing is for sure: it will be graphically brilliant. But high-quality graphics obviously require the right amount of horsepower, so a few days before launch, Sledgehammer has now revealed the official system requirements for the PC version.

You can see them below - can your PC handle this shooter in the best way?

CPU
Minimum: AMD FX-6300 or Intel Core i3-4340
Recommended: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-2500K
Competitive: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Intel Core i7-8700K
Ultra 4K: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9-9900K

RAM
Minimum: 8 GB
Recommended: 12 GB
Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Storage Space
Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch
Hi-Rez Assets Cache
Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB
Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB
Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings.

Video Card
Minimum: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 960
Recommended: AMD Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060
Competitive: AMD Radeon RX 5700XT or Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti
Ultra 4K: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

Video Memory
Minimum: 2 GB
Recommended: 4 GB
Competitive: 8 GB
Ultra 4K: 10 GB

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: VanguardScore

Call of Duty: Vanguard
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Sledgehammer Games' latest instalment into the long-running shooter series offers up some great improvements, but still feels a bit safe at its core.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy