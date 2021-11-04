Call of Duty: Vanguard's PC specs have been revealed

HQ

Whether Call of Duty: Vanguard will be good or not will be answered as early as this week, but one thing is for sure: it will be graphically brilliant. But high-quality graphics obviously require the right amount of horsepower, so a few days before launch, Sledgehammer has now revealed the official system requirements for the PC version.

You can see them below - can your PC handle this shooter in the best way?

CPU

Minimum: AMD FX-6300 or Intel Core i3-4340

Recommended: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-2500K

Competitive: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Intel Core i7-8700K

Ultra 4K: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9-9900K

RAM

Minimum: 8 GB

Recommended: 12 GB

Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Storage Space

Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)

Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch

Hi-Rez Assets Cache

Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB

Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings.

Video Card

Minimum: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 960

Recommended: AMD Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060

Competitive: AMD Radeon RX 5700XT or Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti

Ultra 4K: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

Video Memory

Minimum: 2 GB

Recommended: 4 GB

Competitive: 8 GB

Ultra 4K: 10 GB