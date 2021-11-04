Call of Duty: Vanguard's PC specs have been revealed

Whether Call of Duty: Vanguard will be good or not will be answered as early as this week, but one thing is for sure: it will be graphically brilliant. But high-quality graphics obviously require the right amount of horsepower, so a few days before launch, Sledgehammer has now revealed the official system requirements for the PC version.
You can see them below - can your PC handle this shooter in the best way?
CPU
Minimum: AMD FX-6300 or Intel Core i3-4340
Recommended: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-2500K
Competitive: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Intel Core i7-8700K
Ultra 4K: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9-9900K
RAM
Minimum: 8 GB
Recommended: 12 GB
Competitive/Ultra 4K: 16 GB
Storage Space
Minimum: 36 GB at launch (Multiplayer and Zombies only)
Recommended/Competitive/Ultra 4K: 61 GB at launch
Hi-Rez Assets Cache
Minimum/Recommended/Competitive: Up to 32 GB
Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB
Hi-Rez Assets Cache is optional disk space that can be used to stream high resolution assets. That option can be turned off in the game's settings.
Video Card
Minimum: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 960
Recommended: AMD Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060
Competitive: AMD Radeon RX 5700XT or Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti
Ultra 4K: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080
Video Memory
Minimum: 2 GB
Recommended: 4 GB
Competitive: 8 GB
Ultra 4K: 10 GB