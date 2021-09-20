English
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard's open beta will now be held until September 22

Fans have an additional 48 hours to check out the upcoming shooter.

To the delight of fans everywhere, Activision has announced that it will be extending the open beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard until September 22 at 1PM BST/ 2PM CEST. The beta if you are unaware, kicked off last Thursday for those who pre-ordered the game and it became fully accessible to everybody this Saturday.

This multiplayer beta is said to contain the game's new Champion Hill tournament mode and it also features classic modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination. If players reach level 20 during this phase, then they will receive a bonus Weapon Blueprint that can be used within Vanguard when it releases this November and also in Warzone when its Vanguard map launches later this year.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

