Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer looks promising

One of the points I thought was a welcome one after attending a presentation on Call of Duty: Vanguard was that the game's multiplayer will make a number of exciting changes and improvements. Several of these are shown in tonight's trailer.

As promised, Activision and Sledgehammer has given us the first multiplayer trailer from Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it makes it very clear that the environment is very destructive, and that the Gunsmith is bigger than ever. We're also set to receive 20 maps from day one and are shown that the operator selection comes from the whole world.

The term "Combat pacing" is also used, but since it is not explained I'll step in. This is simply a kind of Quick Play filter that allows you to determine what kind of gameplay you are looking for. The most basic changes you can make are to choose from three categories. The first is called "Assault", and will simply give you maps, modes, weapons, killstreaks and the likes that the Call of Duty games are known for. Another choice is called "Blitz", and is for those of you who prefer to be incredibly engaged at all times. Here the number of players is increased, the biggest maps are weeded out and it's all about killing or being killed as quickly as possible. Finally we have "Tactical". This is probably something Search and Destroy fans will like since you get room here to breathe and feel the nerves since enemy encounters are basically becoming rarer.

On top of it all, we get a new anti-cheat system, more ways to form clans or groups, a new Warzone map in the Pacific and more. PlayStation owners who pre-order will experience much of this already on Friday when the first beta starts.