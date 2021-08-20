Call of Duty: Vanguard's file size is 95GBs for Xbox Series X

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is one of the largest games ever made in terms of needed file size. This summer, it ballooned up to way roughly 220 gigabytes in file size with all the games components needed, which is about a third of the available PlayStation 5 storage.

But even if you removed the campaign, it still was 154 gigabytes. So how big is the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard considering how extremely good it looks? Well, at least initially is huge - but not unmanageable. According to the Microsoft Store, it's 95 gigabytes for Xbox Series S and X (75 gigabytes for Xbox One). This will of course grow a lot with patches and DLC though, but if it'll end up as unreasonable gigantic as Black Ops Cold War remains to be seen.

It should also be noted that Activision still does not want to support Smart Delivery (buy one game use free with full compatibility across PC and Xbox) or free upgrades for PlayStation with Call of Duty: Vanguard. The last gen version costs €69.99 / £59.99 and if you want current gen you need the Cross-Gen Bundle for €79.99 / £69.99.