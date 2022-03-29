Call of Duty: Vanguard will be free-to-play for two weeks starting tomorrow

HQ

Activision has revealed that starting from tomorrow and running for two weeks, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be free-to-play. No, this doesn't mean you will have unhinged access to the shooter, but rather Activision will be providing access to "[selected] new and popular Vanguard Multiplayer maps and modes."

As for what exactly will be available to check out, it has been mentioned that the new maps, Casablanca and Gondola will be available to play, and that there will also be access to a new large-map objective mode, where the aim is to take and hold points that will set up bases and gates that allow team members to safely travel around the map whilst also making it more difficult for enemies to travel around.

On top of this, it's also noted that various other maps and playlists, including the beloved favourites Shipment and Das Haus, will both be available to check out.

Be sure to drop in and check out Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer before the free access fortnight concludes on April 13.