Call of Duty: Vanguard rumours seemingly confirmed

I've always been open about the fact that a new Call of Duty game is set to launch this year and will be unveiled "very soon". This has become even more obvious over the last few days, as several files found in Call of Duty: Warzone and statements from so-called insiders have seemingly made it clear that the game is indeed called Call of Duty: Vanguard, will be set in the Second World War and a few other things. The pile of rumours have in fact grown so much that the developers have decided to address them for once.

Call of Duty's Twitter account has posted a very interesting video of some older-looking planes with the words "leaks" and "rumours" on them flying over a war-torn city. This is a clip from an allegedly leaked Vanguard trailer that found its way on to the Internet a few days ago, so it seems like Activision, Sledgehammer and crew have decided to basically confirm the WWII setting in a funny way.

What do you think if this is true, and which rumours (which there are a few) do you hope are false?