Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha test is set for this weekend

Announced through a post on the official website, developer Sledgehammer Games and publisher Activision confirmed that the Alpha test of Call of Duty: Vanguard has been set for PlayStation players, the event will run from August 27 at 10 AM PT - August 29 at 10 AM PT.

Both PS4 and PS5 owners can play a preview of the Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer through its new mode Champion Hill in this limited-time Alpha. According to the details revealed, this 48-hour play session allows you to try Call of Duty: Vanguard for the first time before the game officially launches on November 5.

Except for players in Germany (due to the game's age rating), PS4 & PS5 owners from other regions can access the Alpha test without needing a PlayStation Plus subscription - you just need to have a PlayStation console and Internet connection. No pre-order is required either.

It's also worth noting that the developer has also detailed the upcoming beta plans and some other details. First, on September 7 there will be a worldwide Multiplayer Reveal. Then the CoD: Vanguard Beta will be held over two weekends: the first round is set to run from September 10 to September 13, and the second round is set to run from September 16 to September 20.

As stated in the post, the first round will be for PlayStation owners who have pre-ordered the game. The second weekend, however, is "considered an Open Beta in its entirety for PlayStation owners. Those on other platforms will need to pre-order the game to access the first two days of the Beta (September 16 and 17), before it becomes an Open Beta for all platforms from Saturday, September 18 to Monday, September 20 at 10 AM PT".

Call of Duty: Vanguard currently is available for pre-order now, if you're interested.

