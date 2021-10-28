Cookies

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard has smaller installation files than expected

There's no information on the PC file sizes just yet.

HQ

The Call of Duty series is known as one of the worst sinners when it comes to storage, sometimes hogging almost 200 gigabytes for a full installation. Fortunately, the good looking and promising Call of Duty: Vanguard seems to be better optimised when it come to file sizes, which have now been officially revealed for all console formats.


  • Playstation 4: 54.65 GB Download | 93.12 GB Required Space

  • Playstation 5: 64.13 GB Download | 89.84 GB Required Space

  • Xbox One: 56.6 GB Download | 56.6 GB Required Space

  • Xbox Series S/X: 61 GB Download | 61 GB Required Space

One of the reasons Vanguard needs less storage space than it recent predecessor is "due to new on-demand texture streaming tech". We assume this means the game needs to be connected at all times for this to work properly, but that pure speculation on our behalf. We're also promised that PC info is "coming soon".

Call of Duty: Vanguard

