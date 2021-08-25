English
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay shown off during Opening Night Live!

It's around ten minutes in length!

HQ

As part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live! broadcast, Geoff Keighley and Co. just gave us a lengthy gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The footage took us through a portion of a level where Russian soldier Polina Petrova, voiced by Laura Bailey, has to evade some German soldiers, and the sequence that followed gave us a really in-depth look at what the Sledgehammer-developed campaign has in store for us.

The gameplay pretty much speaks for itself, and looks pretty visually impressive, so be sure to check out the footage in its entirety for yourself below.

HQ
Call of Duty: Vanguard

