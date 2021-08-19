Call of Duty: Vanguard confirmed for November

HQ

We've been hearing rumours about Sledgehammer Games working on Call of Duty: Vanguard for several months already, and even more have piled up because of chatty NDA-breakers the last week. Now it's finally time for the official reveal.

Today's reveal trailer confirms that Call of Duty: Vanguard will once again take us to World War 2 on November 5. One of the aspects that differentiates this game from what we got four years ago is that the campaign will let us play as four very unique individuals spread across the world who'll basically become the first special forces when their paths cross later on. You can learn more about this, a bit about the multiplayer and more in my preview., then start looking forward to the upcoming betas.