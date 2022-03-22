Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is bringing new modes, weapons, and Snoop Dogg

HQ

The next couple of days will be seeing a wealth of new content injected into Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard, when the Season 2 Reloaded update releases and starts seeing new content making its way to the shooters.

Landing in Vanguard today at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET and in Warzone tomorrow at the same time, the Reloaded update will be bringing a bunch of new content, including the Arms Race game mode, Alps map, Ranked Play update, and various new vehicles for Vanguard, as well as a Rebirth Island map update with new features and an event, plus some new modes for Warzone.

To add to this, both games will also be getting the new Armaguerra 43 weapon, a Call of Duty League event, the new Gustavo Operator, and even Snoop Dogg as a playable character.

Yes, that's right, on April 19, Snoop Dogg will be landing in Vanguard and Warzone as part of a new bundle that includes ten items so that you can specialise Snoop in a way that suits you. It's also noted that Snoop will be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile on April 1 as part of a Lucky Draw bundle as well, but it should be noted that this iteration of the iconic rapper will be different to the Vanguard/Warzone one.

Check out the roadmap for Season 2 Reloaded below.