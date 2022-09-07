Call of Duty to only continue on PlayStation for 3 more years after current deal

HQ

Everyone at Microsoft have worded themselves very carefully when asked about the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation after the company announced it wants to purchase Activision Blizzard. Since Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said they were going to release Call of Duty and other major franchises "beyond the existing agreement and into the future" in March, people like Phil Spencer have settled with for "several more years" and similar statements that leave a lot of room for interpretation. There's apparently a very good reason for that.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has given gamesindustry.biz a statement claiming that Microsoft's offer has been to keep releasing Call of Duty games on PlayStation for 3 years after the current agreement with Activision. An offer he obviously says is "inadequate on many levels".

Just to highlight how kindergarden-like this argument has become, Ryan gives this reason for speaking up now:

"I hadn't intended to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to set the record straight because Phil Spencer brought this into the public forum".

You can be absolutely sure that Microsoft will make a new comment because of this, as Ryan's statement is one of the last attempts to make the different competition regulators across the world stop Activision Blizzard from becoming a part of Xbox Game Studios.