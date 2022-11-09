Call of Duty to get a "full premium release" in 2023

HQ

It's been said for a while that there won't be a new entire mainline instalment into the Call of Duty series until 2024 at the earliest, but that doesn't mean that Activision doesn't have plans for something big in 2023.

As noted in a recent earnings report, we're told that 2023 will offer "the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series", all alongside "even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms."

There's no determining factor that suggests whether this will actually be a new game in itself or rather further additions to the incredibly well received Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but the reliable Jason Schreier has taken to Twitter to clear up some confusion.

"It's a continuation of Modern Warfare II. It's called a full premium release because they're probably going to market and sell it as a $70 game with new single- and multiplayer content. But it's more MWII".

In response to a fan question, Schreier did expand by adding, "it's like an expansion but big enough that they can sell it for full price", before also affirming that he does not know the full price of the content, but is just making a calculated assumption.