Call of Duty teases new game with cryptic message

HQ

We're still waiting on Call of Duty to properly reveal its next game in June, but ahead of that, we've got a cryptic teaser to try and decipher. It was first leaked, then posted officially to Call of Duty's social media pages, where we can see Mount Rushmore's presidents blindfolded.

There's a link in the social media posts taking you to a web page which shows a short, found-footage movie of people clambering up Rushmore to put the massive blindfolds on. They're wearing backpacks with an orange wolf's head.

The theme here is the truth lies, which is the type of thing an edgy teenager gets as their first tattoo. In any case, it seems that we're going to be diving into some mysteries in this upcoming game, while also shooting each other in mindless death matches.